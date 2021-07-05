Andhra: Drone sighting puts Srisailam police on their toes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The sighting of a drone hovering over Srisailam late Saturday night created a flutter. Security has been tightened in the temple town and a house to house search is being conducted to trace the unauthorised drone operators. Forest officials have reportedly launched combing operation in the nearby forest areas to trace the drone operators.

According to locals and Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple officials, the drone was hovering over Srisailam after 11:30 pm for the past four days. It was disappearing after hovering for about an hour. The flying object with blinking lights was seen moving at a steady pace over Srisailam covering the temple Executive Officer quarter, outer ring road, Mallamma Kanneeru, Uttara Park, Viswamitra Matam, Srisailam project and other areas.

In the wake of drone attacks in Jammu and busting of the terror module allegedly involved in Darbhanga parcel bomb explosion in Telangana, the sighting of drone has put police on their toes as Srisailam also figures in the list of religious places and vital installations that are possible terror targets in the State.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Srisailam temple EO KS Rama Rao said he also saw the drone like object with a light moving from the temple area into the forest. “I immediately informed the matter to the police and forest officials,’’ the EO said.

He, however, felt that the flying object might have been used by a film crew or tourists or even the Central Forest Department to track the animal movement in the Nallamala tiger reserve. Srisailam Circle Inspector PV Ramana said they had started a door-to-door search operation in the temple town soon after the sighting of drone came to their notice. “Following a complaint, we have registered a case and are investigating,’’ the CI added.