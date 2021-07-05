STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government yet to reimburse power bills to MSMEs

Several units did not pay the minimum electricity consumption bills for three months and fixed charges, which the government would reimburse them.

Published: 05th July 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) of the district are in serious financial trouble due to non-reimbursement of power bills for three months and fixed charges by the State government to 1,100 MSMEs. Shortage of workforce, raw material, lack of transportation and steep fall in demand are giving the entrepreneurs sleepless nights. 

There are around 6,000 MSMEs in Prakasam district. Several units did not pay the minimum electricity consumption bills for three months and fixed charges, which the government would reimburse them. This was an year ago. 

Following the State government’s assurance of reimbursement, 2,500 entrepreneurs paid the power bills and fixed charges online. These units paid a minimum of around Rs 40,000 to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh to the electricity department. After thorough verification, the district Industries department found that only 1,100 units are eligible to receive reimbursement out of 2,500 units. 

In this connection, the department proposed the government to repay Rs 9.90 crore to the 1,100 MSMEs. But even after a year, the MSMEs are still awaiting the reimbursement from the government.

“The government has assured us to reimburse the power bill amount along with a few tax subsidies one year ago, but we are still awaiting the reimbursement. Since the outbreak of the first wave, the industrial sector is facing hard times. It will be a great help for the MSMEs if the government disburses the reimbursement,” Granite Small-Scale Factories Owners’ Association president Krishtipati Sekhar Reddy said. 

District Industries Centre general manager G Chandra Sekhar said, “After a detailed scrutiny, we have sent a proposal to the government to reimburse Rs 9.92 crore to 1,100 MSMEs in lieu of power bills and fixed charges last year. We expect that the government to release the amount as early as possible.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp