Andhra Pradesh government yet to reimburse power bills to MSMEs

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) of the district are in serious financial trouble due to non-reimbursement of power bills for three months and fixed charges by the State government to 1,100 MSMEs. Shortage of workforce, raw material, lack of transportation and steep fall in demand are giving the entrepreneurs sleepless nights.

There are around 6,000 MSMEs in Prakasam district. Several units did not pay the minimum electricity consumption bills for three months and fixed charges, which the government would reimburse them. This was an year ago.

Following the State government’s assurance of reimbursement, 2,500 entrepreneurs paid the power bills and fixed charges online. These units paid a minimum of around Rs 40,000 to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh to the electricity department. After thorough verification, the district Industries department found that only 1,100 units are eligible to receive reimbursement out of 2,500 units.

In this connection, the department proposed the government to repay Rs 9.90 crore to the 1,100 MSMEs. But even after a year, the MSMEs are still awaiting the reimbursement from the government.

“The government has assured us to reimburse the power bill amount along with a few tax subsidies one year ago, but we are still awaiting the reimbursement. Since the outbreak of the first wave, the industrial sector is facing hard times. It will be a great help for the MSMEs if the government disburses the reimbursement,” Granite Small-Scale Factories Owners’ Association president Krishtipati Sekhar Reddy said.

District Industries Centre general manager G Chandra Sekhar said, “After a detailed scrutiny, we have sent a proposal to the government to reimburse Rs 9.92 crore to 1,100 MSMEs in lieu of power bills and fixed charges last year. We expect that the government to release the amount as early as possible.”