STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh records 3,175 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 samples tested in Andhra Pradesh have went past 2.23 crore.

Published: 05th July 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Covid 19, swab test

The cumulative infections reached over 19 lakh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged more than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections from 94,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The State has a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent. The cumulative infections reached over 19 lakh.

There was a slight increase in new cases when compared to Saturday. While 2,930 new cases emerged from 90,000-odd samples the previous day, 3,175 cases emerged from 94,595 samples in the past 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested in the State have went past 2.23 crore.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 662 new infections, taking its overall tally past 2.65 lakh. The remaining 12 districts recorded less than 500 cases with the lowest of 59 in Kurnool. The overall cases in Kadapa district went past 1.07 lakh, while in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, the cases went past 1.49 lakh and 1.63 lakh respectively. Four districts of Guntur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported lesser new infections when compared to Saturday. 

The recoveries stood at 3,692, taking the overall recoveries to 18.54 lakh and brought down the active cases to 35,325. The recovery rate stands at 97.5 per cent in the State. East Godavari district has the highest of 6,178 active cases followed by 5,427 in Chittoor. Three districts have less than 700 active cases with the lowest of 564 in Vizianagaram. 

The fatalities have come down further when compared to the previous 24 hours span and the mortality rate stands at 0.67 per cent.

Of the 29 deaths reported, Chittoor district recorded the highest of six fatalities followed by five in Krishna, four in East Godavari, three each in Kurnool and Prakasam, two in Anantapur and one each in Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. Vizianagaram district did not report a single death. The total number of fatalities reached 12,844 with the highest of 1,630 in Chittoor and lowest of 612 in Kadapa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp