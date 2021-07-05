Andhra Pradesh records 3,175 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged more than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections from 94,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The State has a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent. The cumulative infections reached over 19 lakh.





There was a slight increase in new cases when compared to Saturday. While 2,930 new cases emerged from 90,000-odd samples the previous day, 3,175 cases emerged from 94,595 samples in the past 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested in the State have went past 2.23 crore.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 662 new infections, taking its overall tally past 2.65 lakh. The remaining 12 districts recorded less than 500 cases with the lowest of 59 in Kurnool. The overall cases in Kadapa district went past 1.07 lakh, while in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, the cases went past 1.49 lakh and 1.63 lakh respectively. Four districts of Guntur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported lesser new infections when compared to Saturday.

The recoveries stood at 3,692, taking the overall recoveries to 18.54 lakh and brought down the active cases to 35,325. The recovery rate stands at 97.5 per cent in the State. East Godavari district has the highest of 6,178 active cases followed by 5,427 in Chittoor. Three districts have less than 700 active cases with the lowest of 564 in Vizianagaram.

The fatalities have come down further when compared to the previous 24 hours span and the mortality rate stands at 0.67 per cent.

Of the 29 deaths reported, Chittoor district recorded the highest of six fatalities followed by five in Krishna, four in East Godavari, three each in Kurnool and Prakasam, two in Anantapur and one each in Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. Vizianagaram district did not report a single death. The total number of fatalities reached 12,844 with the highest of 1,630 in Chittoor and lowest of 612 in Kadapa.