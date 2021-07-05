Andhra Tourism resumes boat operations to Papikondalu after 22 months

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Boat operations to Papikondalu commenced from Sunday in River Godavari. As many as 31 tourists have travelled to Papikondalu from Rajamahendravaram. APTDC divisional manager T Veeranarayana told TNIE that they have picked up 31 tourists at Rajamahendravaram and took them up to Poshamma Gandi, 60 km from here by road. The tourists boarded the boat ‘Haritha’ at 11 am and reached Papikondalu around 1.30 pm. After having lunch, they returned by ‘Haritha’ to Poshamma Gandi around 5.30 pm.

Veeranarayana said that the first tour with tourists 22 months after the boat accident was successful. He said the ticket from Rajamahendravaram to Papikondalu costs Rs 750 per head for adults and Rs 650 for children. Tickets can be booked on APTDC online website, he said.

He said control rooms have been set up at Rajamahendravaram, Poshamma Gandhi, Pochavaram in East Godavari, Perantallapalli and Singapalli in West Godavari. The APTDC has recruited divers and expert swimmers, who accompany the tourists. Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the passengers, he said.