Covid cases declining in Guntur district, DM&HO orders testing to be stepped up

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 215 Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday with a positivity rate of 3.07 per cent in the district.

As the average positivity rate is below five per cent, the curfew hours are reduced in the district from June 1 from 9.00 pm to 6.00 am.

However, in the last few days, the positivity rate has increased in some areas, especially in rural areas.

As many as 57 mandals, 12 municipalities, and one municipal corporation are present in the district. Of these, 52 mandals and 11 municipalities have a positivity rate of below five per cent.

However, in five mandals and two municipalities including Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet, the positivity rate is above five per cent. The officials have declared a red alert in these areas.

The DM&HO has ordered that Covid-19 tests be conducted in these areas and has fixed a target to conduct 100 tests under each PHC daily.

Collector Vivek Yadav has directed Tahsildars and MPDOs to monitor the situation closely. Officials are making sure that every Covid-19 patient is shifted to nearby CCCs or to a Covid-19 hospital.

The officials are also identifying people above 45 and mothers with kids below five who aren’t vaccinated.