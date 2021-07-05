Flood control room set up at Andhra's Dowleswaram barrage
Officials said that they have identified the flood-prone areas that witnessed flooding, taken up elaborate precautionary measures and are keeping an eye on the situation round-the-clock.
Published: 05th July 2021 10:28 AM | Last Updated: 05th July 2021 10:28 AM | A+A A-
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A flood control room has been set up at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram to monitor the floods in River Godavari. Barrage, Head Works, EE G Srinivasa Rao said the officials have identified the flood-prone areas that witnessed flooding and have taken up elaborate precautionary measures. Officials are keeping an eye on the situation round-the-clock.
Already an adequate number of sandbags have been kept ready in case of any eventuality, he said. Currently, the flood water level at the barrage is at 10.75 feet, he said. Giving statistics, Srinivasa Rao said three flood warnings are issued depending on the water surge in the river. He said the first flood warning is issued when the floodwater level touches 11.75 feet.