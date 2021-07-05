STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

With COVID cases falling, Andhra Pradesh allows cinemas, restaurants to operate from July 8

The curfew would be relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm in the East and West Godavari districts while in the other 11 districts, curfew relaxations would be from 6 am to 10 pm

Published: 05th July 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19 test at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With new COVID infections coming down, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to allow cinemas, restaurants, gyms and function halls to operate from July 8. COVID protocols will be strictly followed including alternate seating in cinemas and restaurants.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, decided to allow the operation of cinema, restaurants, gyms and function halls making the use of masks and sanitisers mandatory.

The ongoing curfew restrictions in the state have been relaxed further. The curfew would be relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm in the East and West Godavari districts while in the other 11 districts, curfew relaxations would be from 6 am to 10 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra lockdown
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp