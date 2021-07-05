With COVID cases falling, Andhra Pradesh allows cinemas, restaurants to operate from July 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With new COVID infections coming down, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to allow cinemas, restaurants, gyms and function halls to operate from July 8. COVID protocols will be strictly followed including alternate seating in cinemas and restaurants.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, decided to allow the operation of cinema, restaurants, gyms and function halls making the use of masks and sanitisers mandatory.

The ongoing curfew restrictions in the state have been relaxed further. The curfew would be relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm in the East and West Godavari districts while in the other 11 districts, curfew relaxations would be from 6 am to 10 pm.