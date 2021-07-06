STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 2,100 fresh Covid -19 cases, 26 deaths

All 13 districts reported lesser new infections on Monday than on Sunday, which could be due to the lesser number of tests conducted in the 24 hours.

Covid testing (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 2,100 Covid-19 infections, and 26 deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. After 72,731 sample tests, the daily positivity rate stood under 3 per cent. The latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said East Godavari reported the highest one-day spike in cases of 583, which took its overall tally past 2.66 lakh. 

All other 12 districts recorded less than 400 new infections with the lowest of 22 in Vizianagaram. All 13 districts reported lesser new infections on Monday than on Sunday, which could be due to the lesser number of tests conducted in the 24 hours. A total of 2.24 crore tests so far turned out 19,05,023 positive cases of Covid-19 in the state, at an overall positivity rate of 8.65 per cent. 

The overall recovery rate improved to 97.47 per cent after 18,58,189 infected persons got cured. The mortality rate remained stable at 0.67 per cent as the gross toll mounted to 12,870, government data said.
The state now has over 33,000 active cases with the highest of 6,065 in East Godavari and the lowest of 548 in Vizianagaram. 

The 26 deaths reported in 24 hours were also the lowest in about three months. Chittoor and Krishna reported five fresh fatalities each, East Godavari four, Prakasam three, Anantapur, Guntur and Nellore two each, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Kadapa did not report any Covid deaths in a day.


Comments

