STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cinemas, restaurants, gyms in Andhra to reopen from July 8; curfew relaxed till 10 pm

The twin Godavari districts, however, will have to wait for these relaxations till the positivity rate comes down to below five per cent.

Published: 06th July 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Theatres, Movies

Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With new Covid infections coming down, the State government on Monday decided to relax curfew from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m and let cinemas, restaurants, gyms and function halls reopen from July 8 following strict Covid protocols in all districts except East and West Godavari. Alternate seating should be strictly followed in cinemas and restaurants. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State, took the decisions following deliberations with the officials concerned. 

The twin Godavari districts, however, will have to wait for these relaxations till the positivity rate comes down to below five per cent. East Godavari continues to report the highest number of cases per day. On Sunday, 662 cases were reported and on Monday, 583 cases were confirmed. West Godavari too is reporting cases on the higher side compared to other districts with 398 cases detected on Sunday and 217 on Monday. 

All the commercial establishments in the rest of the State have been directed to down the shutters by 9 p.m. and officials have been ordered to ensure all the Covid protocols and Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and usage of sanitisers are strictly adhered to.

Focus on vaccinating teachers: CM

They were asked to take a call as per the developing situation pertaining to Covid-19. Following a spurt in Covid cases, the government had initially imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. From May 5, the curfew was extended to 18 hours with relaxation being given from 6 am to 12 noon. Later, the curfew was extended till June 20 with relaxation from 6 am to 2 pm.

Thereafter, curfew was further extended till June 30 with relaxation from 6 a.m .to 6 p.m. After reviewing the situation, curfew was further extended till July 7 with relaxation from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m in eight districts and 6 am. to 6 p.m. in five districts. On Monday, the curfew relaxation hours were revised further.

Taking stock of the progress in vaccination, the Chief Minister advised the officials to focus more on it and give priority to vaccinating teachers. “Once 90 per cent of vaccination for 45+ age groups has been completed, vaccination on a priority should be given to teachers, mothers of children aged above five years, pregnant women and government employees, department-wise as per priority,” he was quoted as saying. At present, along with those in the 45+ age group, mothers of children aged below five are also being vaccinated.

Explaining the progress of vaccination, the officials informed that 1,28,84,202 people have been vaccinated, and of them, 32,58,886 were given both first and second doses, while 96,25,316 were administered a single dose so far.  They further explained that the recovery rate in the state as on date was 97.47, positivity rate 3.66 per cent and in five districts, it is less than 3 per cent. At present, 6,542 are being treated in hospitals, 5,364 are being treated at Covid Care Centres and 23,419 are in home isolation. 93.40 per cent of patients undergoing treatment in network hospitals are covered under Aarogyasri and when private hospitals alone are taken into consideration, it is 76.26 per cent. The number of calls received at 104 Call Centre too has dropped to just 703. 

As for the black fungus cases, 3,670 have been reported so far including 33 in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. Of the total black fungus cases, 295 fatalities were reported while 2,075 have been discharged and rest are undergoing treatment.. They also briefed the Chief Minister of the progress made in installation of 134 oxygen generation plants at 97 locations across the state. Currently, 15,000 oxygen concentrators are ready for use. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ground all the oxygen generation plants in two months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Covid restrictions YS Jagan Andhra CM YS Jagan COVID 19 Andhra COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp