Gang fails to open cash box, takes liquor in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Five beer bottles and nine whisky bottles were stolen from a government wine shop at Kodumur town on Sunday night. However, the thieves were not able to take Rs 5,92,000 kept in the cash counter box as they failed to open it. They have taken Rs 2,500 from the table drawer after they entered the wine shop allegedly after breaking the locks and shutters.

Excise department circle inspector Venkateswarlu along with his staff visited the spot and inspected the shop and filed a police complaint. He said the thieves tried to break open the cash counter drawer, but failed. Finally, they decamped with five beer bottles, nine whiskey bottles and Rs 2,500. There is no CCTV camera in the wine shop in Kodumur. In fact, 142 government liquor shops in the district have no CCTV cameras. Superintendent of excise department D Nageswara Rao said that it was the handiwork of some professional thieves.