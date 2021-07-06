STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green tribunal seeks Andhra government counter on 3 balancing reservoirs in Chittoor

Expressing its displeasure over repeated references to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, the tribunal warned of imposing exemplary costs if it concludes that it is repeat litigation.

A group of farmers have approached the National Green Tribunal objecting to the construction of three balancing reservoirs taken up by the AP government.

A group of farmers have approached the National Green Tribunal objecting to the construction of three balancing reservoirs taken up by the AP government.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday did not admit the petition filed by a group from Chittoor district objecting to the construction of three balancing reservoir projects in the district. Permitting the state government to file its counter, the tribunal posted the matter to July 23. Expressing its displeasure over repeated references to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, the tribunal, at one point, was ready to dismiss the petition. Further, it warned of imposing exemplary costs if it concludes that it is repeat litigation.

As per the request of the state government, the matter was not admitted for hearing on Monday and posted to July 23, giving time to the government to reply. Sravan Kumar, counsel for petitioners, said their petition and the issue of Rayalaseema Lift are different. “When the matter comes for hearing, we will explain in detail,” he said. 

The group of 13 farmers from Avulapalli and Nagaluvaripalli of Somala mandal in Chittoor district filed a petition with the NGT on June 27, objecting to the construction of three balancing reservoirs in Chittoor district at an outlay of Rs 2,144.5 crore. They said Rayalaseema Lift Scheme was taken up without obtaining prior environmental clearances.

ALSO READ: National Green Tribunal to hear Chittoor farmers’ plea

In the petition, they claimed that though they made representations to conduct alternative studies, the works commenced even before any permission was accorded. They contended that existing bunds and slews of Seethamma Tank near Avulapalli was damaged by the contractor. Meanwhile, R&B Minister M Shankara Narayana described the petition as an effort by the TDP to create a roadblock in the irrigation works in the district, which has no permanent source of water. “At the behest of the TDP chief, the farmers filed the petition, completely ignoring the benefits that the projects bring to the water-starved region of west Chittoor.”

5 SPONGE IRON UNITS FINED FOR VIOLATIONS
NGT has directed officials concerned to impose hefty fines on the erring firms. Further, the NGT approved the proposal by APPCB to levy fines on the five sponge iron factories for violating norms.  the APPCB imposed a fine of Rs 1.71 crore on SLV Steels, Rs 1.16 crore on Ramanjaneya Ispat, Rs 1.18 crore on Venkata Sai Ispat, Rs 1.2 crore on Sai Balaji Sponge Iron and Rs 1.72 crore on Ravi Steels

