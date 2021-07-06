Lead all-party team to Delhi: TDP to CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister to raise the water dispute with neighbouring Telangana. The TDP strategy committee meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded that the delegation should meet the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister in order to make a strong plea for the protection of the AP farmers’ rights.

Alleging that inefficiency and weaknesses on part of Jagan resulted in the Krishna waters flowing into the sea instead of irrigating the Rayalaseema fields, the TDP leaders found fault with the Chief Minister for just confining to write letters to the Centre.