STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe into Mansas, Simhachalam lands gains pace 

Enquiry officer tasked to submit an interim report within 10 days on the alleged irregularities and deletion of land details from the register.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Simhachalam temple

Simhachalam temple (File Photo | Express)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Probe into MANSAS Trust and Simhachalam temple land issues gained pace with the appointment of deputy endowment commissioner EV Puspavardhan as the enquiry officer by the endowment special commissioner P Arjuna Rao. The commissioner directed the executive officers of MANSAS and Simhachalam to cooperate with the enquiry officer. 

Puspavardhan has been asked to submit an interim report within 10 days on the alleged irregularities and deletion of land details from the register. Speaking to TNIE, Pushpavardhan said on Monday that enquiry into both Simhachalam and MANSAS issues was going on simultaneously. He said the digitisation of all land records of about 14,475 acres of MANSAS trust was completed by Friday. Further, a survey of the lands will be undertaken by revenue teams under the supervision of the joint collectors of Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

With regard to Simhachalam lands, the official said he will submit a report if there are irregularities or tampering of land records. Four tahsildars and four deputy collectors will be appointed to survey Simhachalam lands. The final report will be submitted within a month. Action will be taken after the submission of the report following field verification. The endowment commissioner has surrendered the then EO of Simhachalam Ramachandra Mohan during whose tenure land records of Simhachalam temple and MANSAS trust were reportedly tampered with between 2013 and 2019.

The special commissioner in his order said Ramachandra Mohan deleted large extent of land of  Simhachalam temple from  Section 22 (A)(!)(C) in violation of the rules.  Ramachandra Mohan had also committed irregularities with regard to lands of MANSAS Trust. 

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district audit officer S Hima Bindu visited MANSAS office at Vizianagaram and sought records. Hima Bindu said an audit of MANSAS has not been done since 2004. It was the responsibility of the trust to get the auditing done, she said.

Himabindu asked MANSAS staff to submit audit (receipts and charges) reports of its temples, lands, educational institutions and other assets from 2004 to 2021. Owing to the absence of EO and some other staff, the audit reports were not ready. The office staff sought more time to submit all the reports. 

MANSAS STAFF SEEK TIME 

The MANSAS office staff sought more time to submit all the reports. Hima Bindu directed the staff to keep ready all the audit reports from 2004 to 2021 as early as possible.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MANSAS trust Simhachalam temple Simhachalam temple land issues MANSAS issues
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp