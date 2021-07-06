Senior BJP leader and former Andhra MP K Hari Babu appointed Mizoram Governor

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior BJP leader and former MP Kambhampati Hari Babu has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Hari Babu was born in Prakasam district in 1953 and completed his BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering as well as PhD from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Later, he worked as a Professor in the same university and took voluntary retirement to join active politics.

Hari Babu held various positions in the BJP including as a member of the State Executive Committee and also as general secretary of the party and was elected to the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Visakhapatnam-1 constituency in 1999 and made the floor leader of the party in the state Assembly in 2003.

He worked as member of the task force on interlinking of rivers of the Union water resources ministry and member of the national disciplinary committee of the BJP.

Hari Babu was elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam constituency in 2014 defeating YSRC's YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, with a resounding margin.

Hari Babu is the second leader from the Telugu states to be appointed as the Governor of a state by the Narendra Modi government in its second stint. Bandaru Dattatreya was earlier appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. In the appointments and transfers of Governors on Tuesday, Dattatreya has been transferred as Governor of Haryana.