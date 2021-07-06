STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Senior BJP leader and former Andhra MP K Hari Babu appointed Mizoram Governor

Hari Babu is the second leader from the Telugu states to be appointed as the Governor of a state by the Narendra Modi government in its second stint after Bandaru Dattatreya

Published: 06th July 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Hari Babu (centre) was elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam in 2014 (File photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior BJP leader and former MP Kambhampati Hari Babu has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Hari Babu was born in Prakasam district in 1953 and completed his BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering as well as PhD from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Later, he worked as a Professor in the same university and took voluntary retirement to join active politics.

Hari Babu held various positions in the BJP including as a member of the State Executive Committee and also as general secretary of the party and was elected to the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Visakhapatnam-1 constituency in 1999 and made the floor leader of the party in the state Assembly in 2003.

He worked as member of the task force on interlinking of rivers of the Union water resources ministry and member of the national disciplinary committee of the BJP.

Hari Babu was elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam constituency in 2014 defeating YSRC's YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, with a resounding margin.

Hari Babu is the second leader from the Telugu states to be appointed as the Governor of a state by the Narendra Modi government in its second stint. Bandaru Dattatreya was earlier appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. In the appointments and transfers of Governors on Tuesday, Dattatreya has been transferred as Governor of Haryana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hari Babu Mizoram Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp