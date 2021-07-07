STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,042 new Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh,  3,748 recoveries in 24 hrs

Meanwhile, 3,748 more patients recovered from the virus ending the day with around 33,000 total active cases.

Gyms in Andhra are set to reopen from July 8 (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases from the 88,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday at 9 am with a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. This is a spike of nearly 1,000 cases, compared to the previous 24 hours span when more than 72,000 samples were tested. The total samples tested in the State have crossed 2.25 lakh.

The media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room said East Godavari reported the highest of 665 new cases while all the remaining 12 districts reported less than 400 new infections. Kurnool reported the lowest of 51 new cases. Apart from Kurnool, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Kadapa districts reported less than 100 new cases. Barring Kadapa, all the remaining districts reported a spike in new cases, compared to Monday.

With the fresh spike in cases, the overall cases in Prakasam have gone past 1.23 lakh while the cumulative cases surpassed 1.19 lakh in Srikakulam. Vizianagaram with 80,603 new infections continues to be the only district with less than one lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 3,748 more patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 18.61 lakh with an overall positivity rate of 97.5 per cent. There are over 33,000 active cases in the State with the highest of 5,560 in East Godavari district and the lowest of 555 in Vizianagaram. Anantapur and Kurnool also have less than 700 active cases.

The fatalities in the 24 hours span stood at 28 with Chittoor accounting for the highest of seven deaths followed by four each in East Godavari and Nellore, three in Kadapa, two each in Anantapur, Guntur and West Godavari and one each in Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. Kurnool and Vizianagaram did not report a single death. The overall mortality rate in the State now stands at 0.67 per cent with 12,898 deaths.

