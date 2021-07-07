STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

800 addicts receive medical help at Guntur de-addiction centre

Lakshmana Reddy along with a team of psychiatrists visited the de addiction centre and inspected the services being provided to the addicts here on Tuesday.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

MVPC chairperson V Lakshmana Reddy

MVPC chairperson V Lakshmana Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 800 alcohol and drug addicts received required treatment and counselling through the de-addiction centre set up by the State government at Government General Hospital in Guntur, said Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairperson V Lakshman Reddy.

Lakshmana Reddy along with a team of psychiatrists visited the de-addiction centre and inspected the services being provided to the addicts here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as part of the state government’s policy of total prohibition of liquor in phases and rehabilitation of alcohol and drug addicts, as many as 15 de-addiction centres have been set up in the State.

He also said that 13.7 per cent in the age group of 10 to 75 years are under the influence of alcohol in the State and the youth are ruining their bright future due to drugs. He appealed to the people to utilise the services and get rid of the unhealthy addictions which are also affecting their family and society. He also said ward volunteers should play an important role in identifying the addicts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee Alcohol de addiction centre Guntur Guntur Government General Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp