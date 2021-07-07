800 addicts receive medical help at Guntur de-addiction centre

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 800 alcohol and drug addicts received required treatment and counselling through the de-addiction centre set up by the State government at Government General Hospital in Guntur, said Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairperson V Lakshman Reddy.

Lakshmana Reddy along with a team of psychiatrists visited the de-addiction centre and inspected the services being provided to the addicts here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as part of the state government’s policy of total prohibition of liquor in phases and rehabilitation of alcohol and drug addicts, as many as 15 de-addiction centres have been set up in the State.

He also said that 13.7 per cent in the age group of 10 to 75 years are under the influence of alcohol in the State and the youth are ruining their bright future due to drugs. He appealed to the people to utilise the services and get rid of the unhealthy addictions which are also affecting their family and society. He also said ward volunteers should play an important role in identifying the addicts.