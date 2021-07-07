Amaravati Land ‘scam’: CID notice to former Bhumiputra staffer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its investigation into the alleged Amaravati land scam and illegal sale of the assigned lands belonging to SCs and other lands in the Amaravati capital region, the Crime Investigation Department on Tuesday served notice on one Yallamati Prasad Kumar, who earlier worked at Bhumiputra Real Estate owned by Kommareddy Brahmanananda Reddy.

Two days ago, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that former IAS officer D Sambasiva Rao was the mastermind behind the illegal sale of the assigned lands belonging to SCs in the Amaravati region and presented a video of land deals between the real estate dealer Brahmananda Reddy and owners of assigned lands.

Later, he submitted the video to APCID officials, who in turn collected crucial information pertaining to Bhumiputra Real Estate and its owner Brahmananda Reddy. Meanwhile, Prasad revealed that Brahmananda Reddy was the mastermind behind the land deals and that he registered hundreds of acres of land in the staff’s name.