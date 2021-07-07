Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to visit village secretariats twice a week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that once the Covid pandemic subsides, he will be visiting village and ward secretariats twice a week to take stock of the situation and review the implementation of the government’s development and welfare programmes. Addressing the district collectors and other senior officials during Spandana review, he said not just him, but all MLAs along with officials will be visiting one village/ward secretariat per day at mandal level and focus on addressing the pending problems.

“People should understand that their problems are being addressed on a priority basis at village/ward secretariats,” he said. District collectors were asked to visit two village/ward secretariats a week. The joint collectors, municipal commissioner, ITDA Project Officers were directed to visit four village/ward secretariats a week. During their visits, officials were asked to inspect registers, records, biometric attendance, availability of volunteers, implementation of YSR Bhima and other insurance policies being extended by the government.

Taking stock of the agriculture and allied sectors ahead of Farmers’ Day, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on making e-cropping a one-stop solution for agricultural needs. He said it will become a solution for every welfare scheme like input subsidy, insurance, interest-free loans and many more.

Emphasising the need for issuing the digital as well as hard copy receipts after e-cropping, he said as it contains all e-crop details, it will come in handy for the farmer to claim when something goes wrong.

The government is also bringing out Rythu Bharosa Unified Digital Platform App and doing geofencing for each crop to benefit the farmers. Officials were asked to focus on registering every acre, every crop with e-cropping, even though they are on disputed lands. At least 10 per cent of e-crop bookings should be monitored by the collector, and the Joint Directors and Deputy Directors of the Department of Agriculture should check 20 per cent of e-crop bookings and at the zonal level, agricultural authorities should monitor 30 per cent of e-cropping.“E-crop should be done even if a farmer does not have any documents for the cultivated land,’’ he said.

94.84 L acres Kharif target

With regard to Kharif preparedness, he said this season a target of 94.84 lakh acres has been set. Agriculture Advisory Council meetings must be held on the first Friday of every month at the RBK level, the second Friday of each month at the zonal level and the third Friday of each month at the district level, the CM said. Officials were asked to conduct Rythu Bharosa Chaitanya Yatra from July 9-23 for creating awareness among the farmers on agriculture aspects.