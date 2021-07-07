Andhra Pradesh: Online classes for intermediate to start from July 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Online classes for the students of Intermediate second year in all junior and composite degree colleges in the state will commence on July 12. A circular to this effect was issued Tuesday by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE). The BIE released a tentative annual academic programme (calendar) for the academic year (2021-22). Teaching and non-teaching staff have been asked to join their duties from July 12. The total number of working days for the academic year is 213 days. Practical examinations will be conducted after February 2022. The theory examinations will be held from the first week of March and the last working day of the academic year will be April 23. Summer break will be from April 24.