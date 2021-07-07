Andhra Pradesh police action against social media posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday made it clear that freedom of speech does not mean anything can be said or posted on social media. Hearing a PIL complaining that police are registering cases unilaterally for social media posts and even not uploading FIR’s registered in 24 hours, a division bench said even the High Court has fallen victim to such posts and lodged a complaint with the police. It observed that social media websites of late are becoming platforms for maligning the image of people. At the same time, the police using force against all those using social media websites is also not acceptable, it said. Advocate general S Sriram sought time for submitting details.