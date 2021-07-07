STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra to pitch for Environmental Clearance to Rayalaseema lift scheme at Expert Committee meeting

As per the process, after the EAC clears the proposal, it will be forwarded to another three-member committee headed by the secretary of Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Published: 07th July 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Water Resources Department is ready with its arguments for the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting to be held on Wednesday to discuss the environmental clearance (EC) to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS). 

The scheduled meeting is being held two days after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shot off a letter to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting early accordance of EC to the project, which, Jagan said, has been proposed only as a supplemental mechanism to the existing projects without the involvement of any land acquisition, submergence of forest area or wildlife sanctuary, and is located more than 10 km away from the eco-sensitive zone.

According to information, the EAC meeting will be held between 10:30 and 11:30 am. Water Resources officials, including Secretary J Syamala Rao, Engineer-in-Chief C Narayana Reddy and Chief Engineer (Projects, Kurnool) R Muralinatha Reddy are expected to participate in it.  The officials will make a presentation at the EAC meeting, strongly pitching for amendments to the already existing environmental clearances (ECs) of Telugu Ganga, Srisailam Right Bank Canal and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi. 

While the 15-member EAC meeting, for which the State is ready with strong arguments, is scheduled on Wednesday via a virtual link, the outcome will be known only when the minutes of the meeting are revealed, usually, a week later. Though it is learnt that the EAC is convinced with the State argument, it is taking into account the ongoing case in the NGT. While a contempt petition has been filed by original petitioner Gavinolla Srinivas, the TS government has also filed a contempt petition. 

As per the process, after the EAC clears the proposal, it will be forwarded to another three-member committee headed by the secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests. This entire process usually takes 30 to 60 days. It may be recalled that the 13th EAC meeting was held on June 16 and 17 on the same agenda, but had deferred the proposal seeking further assessment “in view of the changed profile of the existing scheme and concerns raised by the NGT.” 

As per the minutes of the meeting, the EAC had sought clear drawings of the layout showing all components of the proposed project and the details of ecologically sensitive areas within 10 km of the project along with clarification if water drawl through pumping and gravity continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Telangana water dispute Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme Expert Appraisal Committee EAC environmental clearance Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme Environmental Cleara
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp