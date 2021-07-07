STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Transport Minister stresses on transparent transport authority services

The YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme being implemented by the State government has earned a good reputation, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need for eradication of corruption in the transport department, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said he does not want to sign files recommending punishments and transfers. Participating in the state-level conference of deputy transport commissioners held here on Tuesday, he expressed anguish over some officials resorting to corruption while issuing LLR, DL, permits and fitness certificates. He said officials of the department are highly educated and they should resist such temptation and serve the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah has called on the employees to provide services for the public in a transparent manner without leaving any scope for irregularities. He asked officials concerned to strive for getting a good reputation for the department in the society. In case of job transfers and appointments, the superior officers should maintain transparency besides improving their performance, he said. The YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme being implemented by the State government has earned a good reputation, he said.

Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu said that on average 25 road accidents are reported in the state. To reduce these deaths to a minimum, the Central government has developed Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD Mobile App) in coordination with various departments. The government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore to remove the black spots at the regional level to reduce road accidents. Later, the minister felicitated 37 employees who retired from their services in the department in the last year. 

