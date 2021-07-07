Andhra's Antarvedi temple chariot fire ‘suspect’ dies in road accident

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Yakub Ali, a mentally challenged 50-year-old, who was initially suspected to be behind the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot burning incident, died in a road accident at Sakinetipalli late Monday night. He was taken into custody initially but was let off later.

According to police, Yakub Ali covered himself with a polyethene sheet and slept on the road at Sakhinetipalli. On Monday night, he was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle as the driver could not notice him sleeping. The police have collected CCTV footage of the incident from local traders. In the CCTV images, it was found that a van driver who was following a lorry proceeding towards Kakinada could not notice a man sleeping under the sheet and ran over him.