Army recruitment in Visakhapatnam from August 16

Published: 07th July 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 09:07 AM

Army recruitment, Representational Image

Army recruitment, Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Army will be conducting a recruitment rally at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam from August 16 to August 31, 2021 for categories in Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/Soldier Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman. 

Candidates who are domiciles of five districts of Andhra Pradesh -- Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Yanam of Puducherry will be eligible for the rally. Candidates are requested to go through the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to get the details of the eligibility criteria, list of documents required and physical fitness test. Eligible candidates must complete the online registration and according to an official release, the last date for enrolment is August 3.

Fitness test

Candidates must report at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on the date and venue indicated on the admit card for the screening process and the physical fitness test. They will be directed to report to four different centres in batches of 500 persons each per day

