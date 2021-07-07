Arrangements in place for CM Jagan’s two-day visit to Kadapa, Anantapur 

By Express News Service

KADAPA/ANANTAPUR: All arrangements are in place for the two-day visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Kadapa and Anantapur district on July 8 and 9. He will commence his two day visit by participating in Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmers’ Day) marking the birth anniversary of his father and former chief minister late YS Rajasekahra Reddy at 74 Udegolam village of Rayadurgam mandal in Anantapur district on July 8.

On the occasion, he will address a public meeting on the State government’s commitment for welfare of farmers and progress of agriculture and allied sectors. He will also inaugurate RBK and agri labs in market yards on the occasion.Anantapur district collector Nagalakshmi, government whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy inspected the arrangements made for the public meeting. Elaborate security arrangements are being made in accordance with Covid protocols.

On the same day after the public meeting, the Chief Minister will go to Idpulapaya in Kadapa and offer prayers at his father’s memorial. On July 9, he will go to Badvel, where he will address a public meeting and participate in locally arranged inaugurations and foundation stones for developmental works.