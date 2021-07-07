STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t drop your guard, ready to face Covid third wave: Andhra CM Jagan to officials 

As part of the action plan for the coming days, fever surveys have to be continued under the supervision of the district collectors, he said.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:13 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that partial curfew imposed in the state from May 5 and various measures including 10 fever surveys, test and treat method have brought down Covid cases in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attributed the success to the collective efforts of all officials from the district collectors to Asha workers. 

Addressing the district collectors and other senior officers at the weekly Spandana meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the positivity rate decreased to 3.36 per cent as on Monday and congratulated the district collectors and their teams for making it happen. 

At the same time, he cautioned them not to relax and asked them to continue the same efforts in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19. Stating that vaccination is the key to combat Covid-19, Jagan said till 100 per cent vaccination in the state is completed, people should not drop their guard.

It will take time for total vaccination in the state as the State is not getting the required number of jabs from the Centre. So far, 1,28,84,201 people have been vaccinated — 96,25,316 have got single-dose vaccination and 32,58,885 both doses. He asked the officials to focus on other categories, after completing 90 per cent vaccination for those above 45 years. 

“Today, we are forced to co-exist with Covid and there is no other way. If the economic activity does not continue, the poor will suffer a lot. Hence, curfew is being relaxed where the positivity rate is below five per cent. Precautionary measures, constant monitoring and Covid appropriate behaviour have to be followed. As part of the action plan for the coming days, fever surveys have to be continued under the supervision of the district collectors. Those identified with symptoms have to be treated on a priority and 104 Call Centre services should continue uninterrupted,” the Chief Minister said and asked the officials to conduct only RT PCR tests henceforth, as they give accurate results. 

Instructing them to monitor all the notified hospitals to ensure that quality food, infrastructure, medicines and sanitation are in place, the Chief Minister asked the collectors to review these aspects once in every 15 days.  He wanted the officials to develop 104 Call Centre as a one-stop solution for every Covid related issue including hospital admission. 

3,196 ICU beds available

Officials said treatment is being provided in 322 hospitals and out of 4,592 ICU beds, 3,196 are available. Similarly, of the total 19,258 oxygen beds, 15,309 are available. The Chief Minister asked them to equip all those hospitals with a CCTV network. District collectors were directed to identify land for the proposed health hubs in a week

