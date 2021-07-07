STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur rural police put Disha SOS App to test

On the directions of Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, the police conducted a decoy operation to check the functioning of Disha App on Tuesday.

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the directions of Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, the police conducted a decoy operation to check the functioning of Disha App on Tuesday. The operation was conducted in Tenali, Bapatla, Sattenapalli, Narasaraopet, Gurazala, and Thulluru sub-divisions. The police responded as soon as they received the information and reached the spot within 3 to 15 minutes. In Bapatla, a woman working as a ward volunteer in the local secretariat was one of the six women.

Sharing her experience, she told TNIE that “Seven unknown men came across my scooty and asked me about some address when I was passing through a remote area. I felt something fishy and immediately pressed the SOS button in Disha App and showed the screen to those men.” Seeing that those miscreants immediately ran away, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bapatal CI Srinivasa Rao said “We got a message from the Disha control room and we rushed to the spot. The said location was 2.5 km away from the police station and we reached there within 7.15 minutes.”The woman was waiting for us there and said that as soon as the miscreants came to know that she used the app, they fled the scene. This is an example of how women and girls can be saved using the Disha App, he added. Rural SP Vishal Gunni urged all women to download the Disha App without fail.

