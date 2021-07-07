I will develop Mizoram, says Governor appointee Kambhampati Hari Babu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior BJP leader and former MP Kambhampati Hari Babu has been appointed Governor of Mizoram by President Ram Nath Kovind.Hari Babu, who was born at Timmasamudram village in Prakasam district in 1953, settled in Visakhapatnam nearly five decades ago. After completing his BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, he did PhD from Andhra University. Later, he worked as an associate professor in the university for 24 years. He took voluntary retirement in 1993 and joined active politics.

“I will strive for the development of Mizoram and welfare of people of the State,” he told TNIE, reacting to his appointment as the new Governor. Hari Babu said his experience of working as the BJP in charge of the Assam State unit will come in handy in his new role. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Mizoram.

Even before joining politics, he actively participated in the Lok Sangharsh Samiti agitation spearheaded by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. He was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the emergency. He was then imprisoned for six months in Visakhapatnam central jail and Musheerabad jail (now in Telangana). He also participated in the Jai Andhra movement. In the BJP, he held various posts. He served as the BJP State Executive Committee member and also as the general secretary in the erstwhile undivided AP between 1993 and 2003.

He was elected to the AP State Assembly from Visakhapatnam-I constituency in 1999 and was made the floor leader of the party in the State Assembly in 2003. In March 2014, he was elected as the BJP State president. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam constituency in 2014 defeating YSRC’s YS Vijayamma, wife of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He also worked as member of the task force on the interlinking of rivers of the Union Water Resources Ministry and a member of the national disciplinary committee of BJP.

Congratulating Hari Babu on his appointment as the Governor of Mizoram, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said he should be part of the social-cultural development of Mizoram, an important State in North East. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Hari Babu’s diverse knowledge and great experience will benefit the people of Mizoram.

BJP leaders hailed the appointment of Hari Babu as the Governor of Mizoram. BJP MLC PVN Madhav said Hari Babu got due recognition for his services to the party. “His performance as an MLA and an MP got him the coveted post,” he said.

Hari Babu is the second Telugu, who was appointed Governor by the Modi government in its second stint. Bandaru Dattatreya who was earlier appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been made Governor of Haryana.