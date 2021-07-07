STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

I will develop Mizoram, says Governor appointee Kambhampati Hari Babu

Senior BJP leader and former MP Kambhampati Hari Babu has been appointed Governor of Mizoram by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Published: 07th July 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kambhampati Hari Babu

Hari Babu (centre) was elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam in 2014. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior BJP leader and former MP Kambhampati Hari Babu has been appointed Governor of Mizoram by President Ram Nath Kovind.Hari Babu, who was born at Timmasamudram village in Prakasam district in 1953, settled in Visakhapatnam nearly five decades ago. After completing his BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, he did PhD from Andhra University. Later, he worked as an associate professor in the university for 24 years. He took voluntary retirement in 1993 and joined active politics.  

“I will strive for the development of Mizoram and welfare of people of the State,” he told TNIE, reacting to his appointment as the new Governor. Hari Babu said his experience of working as the BJP in charge of the Assam State unit will come in handy in his new role. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Mizoram.

Even before joining politics, he actively participated in the Lok Sangharsh Samiti agitation spearheaded by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. He was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the emergency. He was then imprisoned for six months in Visakhapatnam central jail and Musheerabad jail (now in Telangana). He also participated in the Jai Andhra movement. In the BJP, he held various posts. He served as the BJP State Executive Committee member and also as the general secretary in the erstwhile undivided AP between 1993 and 2003. 

He was elected to the AP State Assembly from Visakhapatnam-I constituency in 1999 and was made the floor leader of the party in the State Assembly in 2003.  In March 2014, he was elected as the BJP State president. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam constituency in 2014 defeating YSRC’s YS Vijayamma, wife of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He also worked as member of the task force on the interlinking of rivers of the Union Water Resources Ministry and a member of the national disciplinary committee of BJP. 

Congratulating Hari Babu on his appointment as the Governor of Mizoram, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said he should be part of the social-cultural development of Mizoram, an important State in North East. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Hari Babu’s diverse knowledge and great experience will benefit the people of Mizoram. 

BJP leaders hailed the appointment of Hari Babu as the Governor of Mizoram. BJP MLC PVN Madhav said Hari Babu got due recognition for his services to the party. “His performance as an MLA and an MP got him the coveted post,” he said.

Hari Babu is the second Telugu, who was appointed Governor by the Modi government in its second stint. Bandaru Dattatreya who was earlier appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been made Governor of Haryana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kambhampati Hari Babu Governor of Mizoram Governor appointments
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp