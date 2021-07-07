Stop politicising water issue, TGV tells KCR

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: BJP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh has called upon Rayalaseema leaders to stand united in protecting Krishna waters as per the Brijesh Kumar tribunal award. Brijesh Kumar tribunal allocated 512.4 tmc of water to AP and agreement was signed by KCR also.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the BJP MP criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for breaking agreements. The Telangana government is now bringing a new theory that Srisailam waters are for power generation. KCR is fanning regionalism only for winning the Huzurbad election, he alleged and urged KCR to stop politicising the issue.