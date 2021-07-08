4 districts in Andhra Pradesh get new SPs as 16 IPS officers transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government Wednesday appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) in four districts while Vizianagaram SP B Raja Kumari was promoted as Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) and posted as DIG, DISHA. Raja Kumari was replaced by M Deepika, who was holding the post of SP, DISHA. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.

Krishna, East Godavari, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts got new SPs while 2016, 2017 and 2018 batch officers, who were holding ASPs and Assault Commanders in Grey Hounds, were transferred and given new postings. In all, 16 IPS were transferred and given new postings. Sources said another reshuffle is likely to take place soon as the post of Prakasam SP and some others were not filled in Wednesday’s rejig.