Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen from August 16

VIJAYAWADA: Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on August 16, following strict Covid protocols. Virtual learning for students of classes 1 to 10 will commence on July 12. “It was decided, in principle, to reopen schools after August 15 across the State and complete the vaccination of all teachers in the meantime, for which an action plan has been drafted,’’ Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said after a review meeting of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu and Vidya Kanuka chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

On the issue of Intermediate final year results, Suresh said marks’ memos will be issued to the students by July-end. Thirty per cent weightage will be given to SSC score, and 70 per cent to Intermediate first year’s. The State government, on the directives of the Supreme Court, had cancelled examinations to Intermediate second year and SSC, and said a high-power committee would be constituted to assess the marks of Intermediate second-year students.”

The Board of Intermediate Education will consider the top three scored subjects of Class 10, and subject-wise marks of Intermediate first year for scoring. The marks for practical exams will be awarded as per the results as tests have already been completed. Meanwhile, workbook activities will be conducted for the students from July 15 to August 15 and teachers will correct those workbooks.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister inspected the dictionaries to be provided to the students under Vidya Kanuka, and asked the officials to check if all textbooks, bags, uniforms, notebooks, shoes and belts to be provided under the scheme are ready for distribution. The scheme will be implemented in August. Jagan, who also reviewed the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in the State, said the policy is aimed at providing quality education, teaching and infrastructure. “The new education system is good for teachers and children,’’ he said and directed the officials concerned to ensure children receive a quality education by making effective use of the services of teachers who are experts on the subject.

Referring to the Nadu-Nedu works, the CM made it clear that the programme should not be delayed for constructing additional classrooms under NEP. The initial estimate is that at least 21,654 classrooms should be built under the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme. Jagan directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report at the earliest, and release funds for the works in the stipulated time period.

Jagan also asked the officials to prepare a budget of Rs 16,000 crore for implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme and wanted all works in progress under the scheme to be completed by August. The officials informed the CM that the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works will be grounded in August and a target was set to complete them by March 2022.

Deploy teachers as per students’ population: CM

During the meeting, the officials also gave a presentation on the mapping of Anganwadi Centres under NEP. After reviewing the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works, the chief minister said teachers should be deployed as per the students’ population. Not a single school should be closed, not a single teacher should be fired, the Chief Minister said.