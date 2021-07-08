Andhra Pradesh sees 3,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4,019 recoveries, 21 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 3,166 fresh cases from the 83,885 samples tested in the State in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am taking the overall cases past 19.11 lakh. There has been an increase in the positive cases compared to Tuesday when 3,042 cases were reported from 88,378 samples.

The media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said the highest number of cases were reported from East Godavari (664) while Kurnool logged the lowest of 45 cases. The sharp spike in cases in Kadapa, Prakasam and West Godavari saw the overall cases register more than the previous 24 hours. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 2.67 lakh while Krishna district’s tally went past 1.03 lakh.

More than 4,000 patients recovered taking the overall recoveries past 18.65 lakh. There are a total of 32,356 active cases in the State now. The fatalities per day are coming down and 21 fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours when compared to 28 on Tuesday. The total fatalities in the state have now touched 12,919. Chittoor reported the highest of 1,646 deaths so far while Kadapa reported the lowest of 615 deaths.

Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in 11 districts

VIJAYAWADA: State government Wednesday night extended curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in all districts except East & West Godavari, till July 14. In the twin Godavari districts, curfew would be in force from 6 pm to 6 am. The government in an order said, all business establishments, firms, shops etc., can function from 6 am to 10 pm in strict adherence to Covid protocol. At any public place or venue alternate seating or a distance of five ft should be maintained. Rs 100 fine will be imposed on those who don’t wear a mask in public. Violators would be prosecuted under all applicable laws.