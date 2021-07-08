STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid warriors make it big in Andhra Pradesh government's annual YSR awards

The awards are presented to individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service, said the government.

Published: 08th July 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid warriors

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State government Wednesday announced Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement and Achievement Awards for eminent persons who excelled in various fields and institutions which worked in various sectors. Announcing the awards, Advisor (Communications) and member Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards High-Power Screening Committee GVD Krishna Mohan said the government has announced the awards for individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service. 

YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a memento while the YSR Achievement Award carries Rs 5 lakh cash prize and a memento. The rural backdrop and down-to-earth nature were prominently considered along with picking the common man for the uncommon talent and exemplary contribution in their respective field of work ranging from agriculture, to literature, social work and medicare. 

“There were wide range discussions with officials and all concerned in finalising the names, and unsung heroes were also considered in the categories we have finalised for the year. The awards, numbering 63, were to be given earlier, but the announcement was delayed due to the pandemic. It will be an annual feature,’’ Krishna Mohan said. As the government is presenting awards to those who excelled in sports and films separately, persons from these fields were not considered.

Meanwhile, RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government for giving the prestigious Lifetime achievement award to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.“It is very heartening to note that the government has announced the Lifetime achievement award to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust in recognition of its noble service to the society irrespective of caste or religion,” said Rathnakar.

Key names in list of awardees

Prominent among the 63 Award winners include MSN Charitable Trust, Kakinada, late Palla Venkanna, who is considered as the father of nurseries of Kadiyam, East Godavari, late Vangapandu Prasada Rao, folk singer and balladeer, Pondur Cotton, Kalipatnam Rama Rao and Kethu Viswanatha Reddy for literature, Palagummi Sainath and Devi Priya for journalism and others.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp