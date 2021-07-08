Covid warriors make it big in Andhra Pradesh government's annual YSR awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State government Wednesday announced Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement and Achievement Awards for eminent persons who excelled in various fields and institutions which worked in various sectors. Announcing the awards, Advisor (Communications) and member Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards High-Power Screening Committee GVD Krishna Mohan said the government has announced the awards for individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a memento while the YSR Achievement Award carries Rs 5 lakh cash prize and a memento. The rural backdrop and down-to-earth nature were prominently considered along with picking the common man for the uncommon talent and exemplary contribution in their respective field of work ranging from agriculture, to literature, social work and medicare.

“There were wide range discussions with officials and all concerned in finalising the names, and unsung heroes were also considered in the categories we have finalised for the year. The awards, numbering 63, were to be given earlier, but the announcement was delayed due to the pandemic. It will be an annual feature,’’ Krishna Mohan said. As the government is presenting awards to those who excelled in sports and films separately, persons from these fields were not considered.

Meanwhile, RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government for giving the prestigious Lifetime achievement award to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.“It is very heartening to note that the government has announced the Lifetime achievement award to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust in recognition of its noble service to the society irrespective of caste or religion,” said Rathnakar.

Key names in list of awardees

Prominent among the 63 Award winners include MSN Charitable Trust, Kakinada, late Palla Venkanna, who is considered as the father of nurseries of Kadiyam, East Godavari, late Vangapandu Prasada Rao, folk singer and balladeer, Pondur Cotton, Kalipatnam Rama Rao and Kethu Viswanatha Reddy for literature, Palagummi Sainath and Devi Priya for journalism and others.

