Ex-MP Undavalli urges govt to set up special cell to monitor R&R package

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday demanded that the State government set up a special cell to monitor the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for the displaced under the Polavaram project to do justice to the hapless tribals.

Addressing a press conference, he termed the R&R package of Rs 550 crore released by the State government as a meagre amount and that it will not cater to the needs of the displaced. Alleging that there was no clarity in the GO, he cautioned, that the State government’s image would be tarnished if they compromise the tribals’ interests.

He pointed out that 373 habitations and 1.05 lakh people would be affected due to the Polavaram project. The former MP urged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take up a special initiative for redressing the problems being faced by the tribals in the submerged villages. “According to a study, an amount of Rs 30,000 crore is required to implement a complete R&R package to the displaced,” he said.

He criticised the Chief Ministers of Telangana and AP for aggravating the water disputes with their statements. “It is unfair on the part of CM to keep quiet when KCR was making a scathing attack on Andhra’s interests. The YSRCP government totally failed in giving a befitting reply to the Telangana government. There is no threat to the people of Andhra who have settled in Telangana. Jagan’s silence, citing this as a cause of worry, is nothing but an insult to the State’s interests,” he said. He advised both CMs to hold a meeting and resolve the issues.