STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-MP Undavalli urges govt to set up special cell to monitor R&R package

Addressing a press conference, he termed the R&R package of Rs 550 crore released by the State government as a meagre amount and that it will not cater to the needs of the displaced. 

Published: 08th July 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday demanded that the State government set up a special cell to monitor the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for the displaced under the Polavaram project to do justice to the hapless tribals.

Addressing a press conference, he termed the R&R package of Rs 550 crore released by the State government as a meagre amount and that it will not cater to the needs of the displaced. Alleging that there was no clarity in the GO, he cautioned, that the State government’s image would be tarnished if they compromise the tribals’ interests. 

He pointed out that 373 habitations and 1.05 lakh people would be affected due to the Polavaram project. The former MP urged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take up a special initiative for redressing the problems being faced by the tribals in the submerged villages. “According to a study, an amount of Rs 30,000 crore is required to implement a complete R&R package to the displaced,” he said. 

He criticised the Chief Ministers of Telangana and AP for aggravating the water disputes with their statements. “It is unfair on the part of CM to keep quiet when KCR was making a scathing attack on Andhra’s interests. The YSRCP government totally failed in giving a befitting reply to the Telangana government. There is no threat to the people of Andhra who have settled in Telangana. Jagan’s silence, citing this as a cause of worry, is nothing but an insult to the State’s interests,” he said. He advised both CMs to hold a meeting and resolve the issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Undavalli Arun Kumar Polavaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement package
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp