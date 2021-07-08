STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fund crunch hits Krishna River Management Board

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, the sibling States, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have to bear the board's expenditure in a 50:50 ratio.

Published: 08th July 2021 09:56 AM

Fishermen catching fish in Krishna River

Krishna River (File Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is facing a dire financial situation and any delay in releasing funds by the Telugu States may lead to non-payment of salaries to employees. The fund crunch will also affect the day-to-day functioning of the administration. According to sources, the Andhra Pradesh government has not released its share of funds for the last three years.

The available funds with the Board are close to Rs 3 crore. However, the Board requires Rs 18 crore to take up various programmes, Rs 7 crore for salaries, Rs 5 crore for the installation of telemetry, Rs 1.8 crore for conducting 2D model studies/ bathymetric survey, Rs 91.5 lakh for shifting the Board office to AP and Rs 1 crore towards the jurisdiction of projects. The Board is in dearth of funds to take up essential works, said sources. From 2014- 15 to 2021-22, the Andhra Pradesh government released Rs 12.56 crore and Telangana Rs 13.71 crore. For 2021-22, the Board’s budget is estimated at Rs 18 crore. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, the sibling States have to bear the expenditure in a 50:50 ratio.

