GITAM to organise virtual Moot Court Competition from August 27 to 29

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Deemed to be University Moot and Advocacy Committee (GMAC) will organise MVVS Murthy National Virtual Moot Court Competition-2021 from August 27 to 29, said GITAM School of Law director Anitha Rao here on Tuesday.

The competition is open to students currently enrolled in LLB and LLM courses in India, she said and added that no more than one team may represent an institution, each team shall comprise of a minimum of two students and maximum of three students, with two speakers and one researcher.

The winning team will get Rs 50, 000 cash prize, runner-up team will get Rs 25, 000, the best memorial, the best speaker and the best researcher will get Rs 10, 000 each and a certificate of appreciation of merit. Interested teams can access the registration form online: https://forms.gle/8JTovj4g1EsxWeQY8.

The teams are required to register by sending a scanned copy of the duly filled registration form to mcc.schooloflaw@gitam.edu with subject ‘Registration for Moot 2021’.The last date for registration is July 31. GITAM School of Law director Anitha Rao mentioned that the objective of the GMAC is to provide the students with an opportunity to develop their interpersonal and advocacy skills.

Participation in Moot Court Competition enhances the art of researching and the oratory skills of a student while prepping the student to face the reality of a courtroom, she said. She further added that mooting gives a practical courtroom experience to a law student.