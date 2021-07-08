Realtor murdered in broad daylight in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified persons allegedly murdered a realtor in broad daylight in Narasaraopet on Wednesday. According to the Narasaraopet police, the deceased was identified as Mallikarjuna Rao, a realtor. The assailants attacked the deceased with knives and sickles and fled from the scene. Mallikarjuna Rao, who was severely injured, succumbed to his injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. Dog squad was pressed into service. The clues team searched the spot and found a sickle in the bushes. The weapon may have been used to commit the murder. The police said the reason for the murder is unknown. “Our probe is to know about the motive for the murder whether it is financial or personal reasons,” a police officer said.