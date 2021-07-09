STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Forest department gears up for mega plantation drive

Higher officials of the department said that 3.90 crore seedlings are ready for planting.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Forest department is gearing up for taking a big plantation drive under various programmes like CAMPA, Green India Mission, National Afforestation and Jagananna Pacha Thoranam. Higher officials of the department said that 3.90 crore seedlings are ready for planting.

The drive will be taken up across the State once Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launches the programme. Under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), the AP Forest department will take up plantation programme in 8,700 hectares and in 2,250 hectares under the Green India Mission and in 425 hectares under National Afforestation Programme. Also, one crore saplings will be planted under Jagananna Pacha Thoranam.

Informing that the 3.90 crore seedlings are sufficient to take up the plantation drive, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) N Prateek Kumar said that utmost care will be given to ensure the survival of every sapling. Prateek Kumar said every plant will be geo-tagged and there will be continuous monitoring of plants through flying squads, DFOs, beat officers and other functionaries of the forest department.

“We will also upload the data of saplings planted in the e-Green Watch portal, through which the officials at the Centre can also monitor it,” he added. Stating that AP has 25% green cover, including 23% forests, Dy Conservator of Forests (CAMPA and Social Forestation) Siva Prasad said the drive is expected to increase the green cover to 33% over a period of time. 

