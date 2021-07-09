Andhra Pradesh: Inter second year online classes to start from July 12   

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the directives of the Higher Education department, the district Intermediate education wing officers have made all arrangements to kick-start online classes for the Intermediate second-year students from July 12 onwards. Though the authorities have not yet clarified whether the online classes will be State-centric or district-centric, the district authorities are moving ahead with district-level online classes similar to the ones conducted last year.

Preparations have been made to take online classes by subject experts from the Andhra Kesari Vidya Kendram (AKVK) Junior College, Ongole. There are around 3,000 students in the Science stream and another 2,000 students in the Arts stream in all 33 government and 11 aided colleges in the district. Last year, only around 40 per cent of the students attended the online classes.

On the other hand, the authorities released the academic calendar for the Intermediate second-year. There are 213 working days out of 286 days (up to April month), excluding second Saturdays and Sundays. Dates for unit tests, half-yearly and pre-final examination and the like are decided as per new schedule.

Intermediate Board, Ongole, RIO VV Subba Rao said, “Practical classes for the students of the Science stream will be taken once the colleges reopen. We expect more admissions in Intermediate first year in the new academic year, as the government is going to start one govt junior college in every mandal.”