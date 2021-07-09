STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Inter second year online classes to start from July 12   

Practical classes for the students of the Science stream will be taken once the colleges reopen.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

girls girl students

Image of students used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the directives of the Higher Education department, the district Intermediate education wing officers have made all arrangements to kick-start online classes for the Intermediate second-year students from July 12 onwards. Though the authorities have not yet clarified whether the online classes will be State-centric or district-centric, the district authorities are moving ahead with district-level online classes similar to the ones conducted last year.

Preparations have been made to take online classes by subject experts from the Andhra Kesari Vidya Kendram (AKVK) Junior College, Ongole. There are around 3,000 students in the Science stream and another 2,000 students in the Arts stream in all 33 government and 11 aided colleges in the district. Last year, only around 40 per cent of the students attended the online classes. 

On the other hand, the authorities released the academic calendar for the Intermediate second-year.  There are 213 working days out of 286 days (up to April month), excluding second Saturdays and Sundays. Dates for unit tests, half-yearly and pre-final examination and the like are decided as per new schedule. 
Intermediate Board, Ongole, RIO VV Subba Rao said,  “Practical classes for the students of the Science stream will be taken once the colleges reopen. We expect more admissions in Intermediate first year in the new academic year, as the government is going to start one govt junior college in every mandal.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Online classes Intermediate second year
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp