Andhra Pradesh sees 2,982 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 2,982 Covid infections from more than 91,000 sample tests conducted in 24 hours ending Thursday at 9 am at a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent. At the same time, 3,461 people recovered from the infection and another 27 succumbed. The infection count in the state has now gone up to 19,14,213, recoveries to 18,69,417 and deaths to 12,946, according to the state government.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the single-day spike in infections was the highest in East Godavari (616), which took its overall tally to 2.68 lakh. All other districts reported less than 450 new infections with the lowest of 32 in Kurnool. The growth in Anantapur and Vizianagaram was less than 100 new cases each. With the fresh additions, the cumulative infections in Chittoor went past 2.23 lakh, 1.64 lakh in Guntur and 1.29 lakh in Nellore. Only Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor reported more infections on Thursday than on Wednesday.

The fresh discharges pushed the recovery rate to 97.6 per cent as a result of which active cases fell to 31,850, out of which over 5,000 were in East Godavari and only 475, the lowest in the state, in Kurnool. Prakasam saw six fresh fatalities, Krishna five, Chittoor and East Godavari four each and Anantapur two in a day. Six districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each in 24 hours. Chittoor has the highest number of fatalities (1,650). The mortality rate in the state stood at 0.67 per cent.