Andhra Pradesh using rightful share of water: CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that AP is using its rightful share of Krishna water and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) is intended only to use its share effectively. 

Published: 09th July 2021 07:25 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy at a meeting in Rayadurgam marking YSR Rythu Dinotsavam (Phtoto | Express)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that AP is using its rightful share of Krishna water and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) is intended only to use its share effectively. Addressing a meeting at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district on Thursday to mark the YSR Rythu Dinotsavam, he responded publicly for the first time on the Krishna water dispute between AP and Telangana. Jagan reiterated that cordial relations between the two States alone will help in solving any dispute. “I have never interfered in the internal affairs of either Telangana, Tamil Nadu or Karnataka,’’ he maintained. 

Jagan questioned the neighbouring State as to what is wrong if AP uses its rightful share of water. Launching a broadside at Telangana ministers and MLAs for their provoking comments, he said the sharing of Krishna water among Rayalaseema, Telangana and Andhra regions in the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh was decided several decades ago. 

After bifurcation of the State, a tripartite agreement was signed by AP, TS and the Centre on June 19, 2015. As per the agreement, Rayalaseema gets 144 TMC, Coastal Andhra 367 TMC and Telangana 298 TMC of the total 811 TMC of Krishna water, he said.Drawing the attention of those criticising him and his government over the water issue to the facts, Jagan said the level in Srisailam reservoir should be at 881 feet to get Krishna water for Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator at the full discharge rate. 

The water level in Srisailam is at 881 feet only for 20-25 days a year on an average against its Full Reservoir Level of 885 feet. “Telangana has enhanced the capacity of Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi and Kalwakurthy lift schemes to get water even if the level in Srisailam is below 800 feet. Further, water is drawn for power generation by Telangana though the level in Srisailam is 796 feet. When Telangana feels that there is nothing wrong in drawing its allocated water even if the level in Srisailam is below 800 feet, what is wrong if we draw our allocated share through the RLIS,” he asked.

Singling out TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan asked the Leader of Opposition if he was slumbering while Telangana was constructing lift irrigation projects on Krishna illegally. “You were the Chief Minister of AP and K Chandrasekhar Rao was the CM of Telangana at that time. What were you doing? Sleeping?” he questioned. Maintaining that the State is only trying to effectively utilise its share of water, the Chief Minister said the irrigation problems of farmers could only be solved through united efforts.

