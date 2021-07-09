Good food, exercise more important than ever: Health expert

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The pandemic has changed the food and lifestyle habits of people. Stating that it is the need of the hour, Dr M Aruna, professor of Home Sciences, Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam, Tirupati said this is also the time when people should guard themselves against unhealthy practices such as consumption of junk and high-calorie food.

Speaking to TNIE, the health expert said food with more protein, fibre, vitamins and micro-nutritional elements should be consumed. “At the same time, people should include some form of physical exercise into their routine.” “Our focus should be on improving the immune system and maintaining better health. So food habits must change. Food rich in Vitamin C, micro-minerals such as zinc and iron should be consumed.”

For the immune system to be perfect, any sort of anaemic condition needs to be addressed and haemoglobin levels need to be maintained at optimum levels. Several surveys in the past have proven that considerable sections of women in the state, particularly in rural areas, are suffering from anaemic conditions. Consumption of green vegetables and fruits can aid in their recovery.

According to Dr Aruna, people with diabetes are more vulnerable to Covid. “Such people are unable to absorb nutritional supplements to the body like a healthy person. So they should eat at regular intervals, and consume food with high fibre content.” In the last 18 months that saw intermittent lockdowns, people have been largely confined to their homes, resulting in less physical activity. Under such circumstances, consuming high-fat content, such as those that are fried, must be avoided.