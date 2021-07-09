School education chief under government scanner for allegations of irregularities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the state government has initiated an inquiry against school education commissioner V Chinna Veerabhadrudu on the charges of committing irregularities and harassing SC employees. Intermediate board secretary V Ramakrishna was appointed investigation officer by principal secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar to probe the matter.

Several allegations were levelled against Veerabhadrudu regarding the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students. SC-ST Upadhyaya Sangam-AP Kurnool district president Tene Sai Baba had filed a complaint with the chief CMO and chief secretary Aditya Nath Das over the alleged irregularities committed by Veerabhadrudu. Taking a serious note of the matter, the government initiated an inquiry against the official.

Veerabhadrudu has been accused of promoting corrupt officers and supplying Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students when he was Srisailam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project director. A detailed report will be submitted to the state government by Ramakrishna after the investigation into the allegations levelled against Veerabhadrudu. When TNIE contacted Veerabhadrudu over phone, the official was unavailable for a comment on the issue.