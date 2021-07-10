Andhra: Aadhaar issues to be resolved at secretariats

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To provide better services to the people, issues regarding Aadhaar cards will now be resolved at the ward and village secretariats, Joint Collector P Prashnathi said. She held a meeting with the secretariat staff here on Friday and explained to them the duties to be performed by them. She said that now Aadhaar services will also be made available at the ward and village secretariats.

Necessary technical equipment has been set up and the necessary training has been imparted to the technical assistants at secretariats. Aadhaar services will be provided by 31 secretariats. She instructed the staff to be people-friendly and educate the people on the services provided to them at the secretariat.