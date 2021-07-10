STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM launches Rs 1000 crore works in Badvel, Kadapa

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched development works worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore in Badvel and Kadapa on Friday. 

Published: 10th July 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plays cricket in Kadapa on Friday | Express

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plays cricket in Kadapa on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched development works worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore in Badvel and Kadapa on Friday. Describing Badvel as one of the most backward Assembly constituencies in the State, he said no effort will be spared for its all-round development.

Addressing a public meeting in Badvel, he said, “When my father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister, he ensured that Brahma Sagar Project in the constituency had 13-14 TMC of water at any given time to meet irrigation and drinking needs of the region. After YSR’s demise, not even 3-4 TMC of water was stored in the reservoir, which showed the neglect of the constituency development. Now, water is being stored to the brim in the reservoir.” 

Jagan said he laid foundation stones for various development works worth over Rs 500 crore in Badvel, which will change the face of Assembly constituency. “We have sanctioned Rs 650 crore to execute a lift scheme on River Kundu for supplying water to Brahma Sagar. A sum of Rs 300 crore has also been sanctioned to complete a 18 km lining along the project for easy access to water,” he said.

YS Raja Reddy ACA Stadium in Kadapa

Three more lifts are being set up on the left canal of Brahma Sagar at a cost of Rs 36 crore. The Lower Sagileru Canal will be widened at a cost of Rs 80 crore.  A plastic concrete diaphragm cut off wall will also be built at a cost of Rs 45 crore. Pending works of Brahma Sagar will be completed with Rs 54 crore, which will stabilise 30,000 acres of ayacut, he said. A bridge will be constructed on Sagileru at Brahmanapalli at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore and another at Vemuru with Rs 22 crore. CC roads, three parks, modern vegetable and fish markets, three commercial complexes, five substations and other infrastructure will be developed at a cost of Rs 143 crore, the Chief Minister said. 

A warehouse at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, a new RDO office at Badvel and an industrial park will also be constructed. A sum of Rs 4.72 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple, Adi Chennakesava temple and six other temples in Kasinayana mandal, he said.In Kadapa, Jagan laid foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 400 crore. Addressing a gathering, he  alleged that the previous TDP regime had completely neglected the development of Kadapa district and several projects came to a halt in the midway. 

He allocated Rs 50 crore to complete pending works of Buggavanka project and construction of four storm water drains. He also launched road development works at Mahaveer Circle and inaugurated six lane and four lane roads. He laid the foundation stone for extension work of a four lane road from Krishna theatre to Devuni Kadapa at a cost of Rs 101 crore, road extension works from Annamayya Circle to Gokul Lodge at a cost of Rs 74 crore and from Ambedkar Circle to Y Junction at a cost of Rs 62 crore. The road extension work from the industrial estate to Putlampalli was also launched. 

“Only when there are good roads, beautification works can be  taken up. Kadapa will soon figure in the list of best cities in the State,” he said and added that the government is constructing YSR Super Speciality Hospital with an outlay of Rs 125 crore, YSR Psychiatric Wing with Rs 40.82 crore and YSR Cancer Care Centre with Rs 1.7 crore. The tender process for YSR Cancer Care Centre has been completed, he added.

Jagan plays cricket 
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched installation of floodlights at a cost of Rs 4 crore in YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium.  Later, he played cricket. He also obliged fans with his autograph on bat and ball. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badvel
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp