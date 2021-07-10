Andhra CM launches Rs 1000 crore works in Badvel, Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched development works worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore in Badvel and Kadapa on Friday. Describing Badvel as one of the most backward Assembly constituencies in the State, he said no effort will be spared for its all-round development.

Addressing a public meeting in Badvel, he said, “When my father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister, he ensured that Brahma Sagar Project in the constituency had 13-14 TMC of water at any given time to meet irrigation and drinking needs of the region. After YSR’s demise, not even 3-4 TMC of water was stored in the reservoir, which showed the neglect of the constituency development. Now, water is being stored to the brim in the reservoir.”

Jagan said he laid foundation stones for various development works worth over Rs 500 crore in Badvel, which will change the face of Assembly constituency. “We have sanctioned Rs 650 crore to execute a lift scheme on River Kundu for supplying water to Brahma Sagar. A sum of Rs 300 crore has also been sanctioned to complete a 18 km lining along the project for easy access to water,” he said.

YS Raja Reddy ACA Stadium in Kadapa

Three more lifts are being set up on the left canal of Brahma Sagar at a cost of Rs 36 crore. The Lower Sagileru Canal will be widened at a cost of Rs 80 crore. A plastic concrete diaphragm cut off wall will also be built at a cost of Rs 45 crore. Pending works of Brahma Sagar will be completed with Rs 54 crore, which will stabilise 30,000 acres of ayacut, he said. A bridge will be constructed on Sagileru at Brahmanapalli at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore and another at Vemuru with Rs 22 crore. CC roads, three parks, modern vegetable and fish markets, three commercial complexes, five substations and other infrastructure will be developed at a cost of Rs 143 crore, the Chief Minister said.

A warehouse at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, a new RDO office at Badvel and an industrial park will also be constructed. A sum of Rs 4.72 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple, Adi Chennakesava temple and six other temples in Kasinayana mandal, he said.In Kadapa, Jagan laid foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 400 crore. Addressing a gathering, he alleged that the previous TDP regime had completely neglected the development of Kadapa district and several projects came to a halt in the midway.

He allocated Rs 50 crore to complete pending works of Buggavanka project and construction of four storm water drains. He also launched road development works at Mahaveer Circle and inaugurated six lane and four lane roads. He laid the foundation stone for extension work of a four lane road from Krishna theatre to Devuni Kadapa at a cost of Rs 101 crore, road extension works from Annamayya Circle to Gokul Lodge at a cost of Rs 74 crore and from Ambedkar Circle to Y Junction at a cost of Rs 62 crore. The road extension work from the industrial estate to Putlampalli was also launched.

“Only when there are good roads, beautification works can be taken up. Kadapa will soon figure in the list of best cities in the State,” he said and added that the government is constructing YSR Super Speciality Hospital with an outlay of Rs 125 crore, YSR Psychiatric Wing with Rs 40.82 crore and YSR Cancer Care Centre with Rs 1.7 crore. The tender process for YSR Cancer Care Centre has been completed, he added.

Jagan plays cricket

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched installation of floodlights at a cost of Rs 4 crore in YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium. Later, he played cricket. He also obliged fans with his autograph on bat and ball.