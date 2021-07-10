‘Decide quota of sale of red sandalwood for Andhra Pradesh’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As there is a huge demand for red sandalwood in the international market, the central government should decide the quota for the State government in the red sandalwood sales and give the required permissions soon, Andhra Pradesh Forest Department Chief Conservation Officer NS Pratheep Kumar said. He participated in a videoconference held by the Union Ministry of Forests ADG (Wildlife) Soumitra Das Gupta on Friday. Pratheep Kumar said that the AP Forest department has recently sold 318 MT of red sandalwood at a cost of Rs 182.26 crore.

He said that the details of the seized goods in the State were being brought to the notice of the central government and kept safe at the Central Godown in Tirupati. He explained that now Andhra Pradesh has 5,376.03 MT of red sandalwood and can bag profits if the goods were put up for a sale since the international buyers are showing keen interest in buying the quality red sandalwood. He also informed that the State has reached its quota of conducting auctions for a total of 8,498 MT of red sandalwood as per the instructions of the Centre.