Jagan, KCR working hand in glove, alleges BJP

The state party unit held a meeting in Kurnool on Friday to discuss the ongoing water row between both the Telugu speaking states.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was trying to instigate regionalism for political gains, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju claimed that AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was working hand in glove with his counterpart. Since KCR knows that his image has been dented and may lose Huzurabad by-election, he has brought water issues and Telangana sentiment to the fore once again, Somu alleged.

The state party unit held a meeting in Kurnool on Friday to discuss the ongoing water row between both the Telugu speaking states. On the occasion, Somu accused both the CMs of working together. “Both of them speak over the telephone in the nights and next morning write letters to the Prime Minister and the Centre. Did KCR forget that he had said both the states would amicably resolve issues when he attended Jagan’s swearing-in ceremony? Or is Jagan shy to remind KCR what he had promised? Both of them are just resorting to drama for political mileage. Since KCR knows he is going to lose the elections, he is once again whipping up Telangana emotions,” Somu alleged. 

He also questioned Jagan as to why the latter was silent on the issue. “Instead of strongly fighting for our state’s rights, why is the CM reserved?” he sought to know. He also alleged that KCR, Jagan and YS Sharmila were together in ‘the drama’. “Revenue generating sources in Hyderabad were taken away by them. Bhadrachalam, which was in East Godavari, was also taken away. After all this, KCR wants a share in Godavari water. On what grounds is he seeking 45 TMC from Polavaram?” the saffron unit chief questioned.

