Andhra reports lowest Covid deaths since April 15 on Friday

Toll 12,960 after 14 people die in a day; daily positivity rate declines to 3%; 3,040 new cases

Published: 10th July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With only 3,040 samples out of the 1,00,103 tested in 24 hours returning positive for Covid-19, the steadily decreasing daily positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh stood at 3 per cent on Friday. Also, the state reported 14 Covid-19 fatalities in the period, the lowest since April 15.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid19) on Friday evening, a total of 2,27,99,245 samples have been tested from which 19,17,253 cases emerged at an overall positivity rate of 8.4 per cent.

The recovery rate in the state is also improving and stood at 97.6 per cent with 4,576 Covid patients recovering in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. The cumulative number of recoveries rose to 18,73,993. 
East Godavari continued to be the only district in the state registering more than 600 infections of the novel coronavirus daily.

In 24 hours, it logged 659, followed by Chittoor with 441, Prakasam 316, West Godavari 297, SPS Nellore 273, Krishna 242 and Guntur 211.Three districts added between 100 and 160 new cases each, while the remaining three reported fresh infections below 90 each.

East Godavari had four fresh COVID-19 fatalities and Chittoor two, while eight districts had one each. Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam had none in a day.The active coronavirus cases have now fallen below the 5,000 mark in all districts after three months, with three of them having less than 700 each.    

Comments

