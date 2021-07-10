Market value revision deferred in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There will be no revision in market value of properties now as the State government has postponed the periodicity revision till March 31, 2022. The decision was taken following representations from several organisations about hardship of the general public due to the impact of Covid-19. “The revision was deferred in the interest of general public,” Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Stamps and Registration) Rajat Bhargava said.

According to the Special Chief Secretary, it is an exceptional case. The market value of properties in both urban and rural areas were scheduled to be revised with effect from August 1, 2021 as mandated in the AP Revision of Market Value Guidelines Rules, 1998. It may be noted here that the government went ahead with the market value revision despite Covid in 2020.

The value of properties in urban areas was enhanced by 10-30 per cent with an additional revenue target of Rs 800 crore. But the stamp duty was not increased. The rate of 6 per cent was retained. With people facing financial distress in view of the Covid second wave, the government had decided to forgo its additional revenue.