Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into illegal mining in Agency

Meanwhile, Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath refuted Naidu’s allegations and said it was the TDP which looted AP’s resources.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a CBI probe into laterite, bauxite mining mafia in Visakhapatnam Agency. He asked it to stop mining activities in the Agency till the investigation is over.

Condemning the arrest of the TDP leaders when they were on their way to check the alleged illegal bauxite mining in the reserve forests in the borders of the Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, Naidu sought to know why the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is afraid if the mining in the Agency area is legal. 

In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP chief alleged that the YSRC leaders were afraid that their illegal mining would be exposed if the TDP team visited the mining site. Meanwhile, Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath refuted Naidu’s allegations and said it was the TDP which looted AP’s resources.

Speaking to reporters in Vizag, he criticised Naidu for accusing the state government of obstructing the TDP’s fact-finding committee visit at Rowthulapudi area and said they were stopped due to the problems pertaining in those sensitive areas.  He said Naidu has been playing these tactics only to gain political mileage.

